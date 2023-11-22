Canadian white citizen found guilty of killing 4 Muslims in 2021 assault

(MENAFN) In a landmark ruling that reverberated across Canada, a 22-year-old Canadian white nationalist, Nathaniel Veltman, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday for deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in 2021. The shocking attack occurred in the town of London, Ontario, and the jury, after about six hours of deliberation, determined that Veltman's actions constituted first-degree murder. The verdict carries a sentence of life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 25 years.



The killings sent shockwaves through Canada, a country known for its commitment to mass immigration and multiculturalism. The victims, members of the Afzaal family originally from Pakistan, were out for an evening walk in June 2021 when Veltman intentionally struck them with his pick-up truck on the pavement. The victims included Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumnah, 15, and Mr. Afzaal's mother Talat, 74. The couple's nine-year-old son also suffered serious injuries in the attack.



Prosecutors argued that the act was an act of terrorism, citing Veltman's manifesto entitled "A White Awakening," in which he expressed hatred of Islam and opposition to mass immigration and multiculturalism. The guilty verdict not only holds Veltman accountable for the heinous crime but also sets a precedent against white nationalist terrorism, as emphasized by Abdul Fattah Twakkal, an imam at the London Muslim Mosque.



The trial brought to light the disturbing motivations behind the attack, highlighting the broader issues of hate and Islamophobia. This article will delve into the details of the trial, examining the evidence presented and the impact of the verdict on the broader societal conversation around combating extremism and fostering inclusivity. As Canada grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, the verdict serves as a pivotal moment in addressing the rise of hate crimes and reaffirming the nation's commitment to diversity and tolerance.



MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107471298