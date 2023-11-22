(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia Mixed on U.S. Fed Word

















Asia-Pacific markets were mixed after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 meeting revealed that policy officials maintained that monetary policy had to be restrictive and had little appetite for rate cuts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 regained 97.69 points, or 0.3%, to 33,451.83

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng inched up 0.71 points to 17,734.60.

Korean markets marked a third straight day of gains.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slid 36.85 points, or 1%, to 3,544.42.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index hiked 18.58 points or 0.6%, to 3,114.92.

In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 106.44 points, or 0.6%, to 17,310.26.

In Korea, the Kospi index squeezed higher 1.28 points, or 0.1%, to 2,511.70.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 5.39 points, or 0.1%, to 11,169.80.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dipped 4.83 points, or 0.1%, to 7,073.37.























