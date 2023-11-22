Arab League Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit welcomed the success of Egyptian-Qatari mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including the exchange of a number of detainees, hostages, and prisoners on both sides.

In a statement, Abul-Gheit expressed his "wishes that such announcement of truce will lead to a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to the brutal Israeli occupation aggression against its civilian population."

The Arab League chief stressed the importance of working to build on this truce, which represents an opportunity to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities.

Abul-Gheit reiterated that a comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state vision remains the only way out of the recurring cycles of violence in the Middle East.

He stressed that the brutal aggression by the Israeli occupation against Gaza does not represent a path to achieving security, but rather increases the possibility of violence in the future. (end)

