V21 Group Celebrates The Remarkable Success Under The Visionary Leadership Of Krishna Pandya

V21 Group, a prominent name in Real Estate, Construction, Infrastructure, Interior Design, and Project Funding proudly announces the remarkable achievements of its CEO, Mr. Krishna Pandya. With a career spanning over two decades, Krishna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a passion for driving success across diverse business domains. His transformative leadership and strategic mindset coupled with a deep understanding of multiple businesses positioned V21 Group at a sustainable position in an ever-evolving real estate sector, construction, and interior designing sectors.

A Visionary Leader Paving the Way

Krishna Pandya's entrepreneurial journey began with a bold vision – to create a real estate empire that goes beyond traditional boundaries. From humble beginnings, he has transformed V21 Group into a conglomerate comprising 6 different ventures serving in real estate development, construction and infrastructure, project funding and finance, interior design and fit-out, next-gen technologies, and strategic consultation for business growth.V21 Group is a testament to Krishna Pandya's foresight and ability to navigate diverse realms of the industry. With a journey that started from the ground up, Krishna Pandya has also built a dedicated team of over 250 professionals across 7 different locations across India, showcasing his exceptional leadership.

Global Exposure and Corporate Experience

Holding Corporate Project Management experience with Fortune Accredited MNCs such as General Motors International Operations, Navistar Engines USA, Mahindra & Mahindra Group, Essar Group, and Foton Motors China, Krishna Pandya has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence.

What sets Mr Krishna Pandya apart is his rich global exposure, successfully steering projects across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and African countries. From India to the United States, he has left an indelible mark, managing projects in countries like China, Australia, Israel, Russia, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, New Zealand, and Dubai.

Redefining Excellence in Real Estate

When asked about his journey in the last two decades, Krishna replied“For me, this journey was always about creating an impact. I have always strived to create a culture where collaboration and a strategic mindset are second nature. The industries that we serve are competitive and challenging but from the early days till now, we have treated each setback as a stepping stone and we will continue to do the same.

His leadership has not only shaped the success of our companies but has also set a new standard for the industries we operate in," says Yash Mantri, Chief Digital Marketing Manager at V21 Group of Ventures.

Recognition and Awards

Work of Wonder Award: Conferred by General Motors Technical Centre, this award recognizes Krishna Pandya for Planning and executing of Test Lab for General Motors in record with following best safety and environmental practices.

Recognition from CEO & MD of Mahindra & Mahindra: Mr. Krishna Pandya received the recognition from CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra for completion of 1.5 million SFT construction work ahead of schedule while achieving a remarkable 1.3 million safe man hours.

Letter of Appreciation from Navistar: Issued by Navistar, this letter of appreciation was given to Krishna Pandya for completing ~35k SFT office and café fit-out work in just 30 days.

About V21 Group

V21 Group is a sector agonistic organization comprising 6 different portfolios of companies. The group comprises V21 Realty Plus, Propspecta Buildx, Unified Workplace, Salemax Plus, V21 Capital, and V21 Landmarks. Each company within the group brings its unique expertise and experience to the table.

V21 Realty Plus offers a wide range of services, including marketing survey and intelligence, real estate sales, and marketing consultancy. The company is widely recognized for crossing 3000 Cr+ GTV and 4000+ bookings since its launch.

Propspecta Buildx is a construction company that specializes in EPC construction and infrastructure projects. The company has a team of experienced engineers and professionals who are committed to delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Prospecta has achieved the milestone of 25 L sq. ft construction and 275+ Cr workbook order.

Unified Workplace is a commercial interior design and fit-out company that provides a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes. The company's team of designers and project managers are experts in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing workspaces that meet the specific needs of their clients. Unified Workplace has delivered 5L sq. ft of work till now.

Salemax Plus is a real estate mandate company that specializes in providing sales and marketing services for real estate projects. The company has a team of experienced sales professionals who are committed to achieving the highest possible sales results for their clients. Salemax Plus has completed more than 10 projects and signed an inventory of 1200+ Cr.

V21 Capital provides funding for projects. The company has associations with more than 30 nationalized banks, NBFCs, and AIFs. V21 Landmarks focuses on real estate development.

With a team comprising over 250 professionals and a network of more than 2000 associates, the V21 Group is dedicated to achieving excellence. The group's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in the numerous accolades it has received, boasting over 150 awards for its outstanding contributions to the industry.

