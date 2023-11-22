UAE, New Zealand Initiate Debates Over Cepa Trade Agreement

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and New Zealand have embarked on preliminary discussions aimed at strengthening their trade relations, with a focus on establishing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa). The discussions unfolded during a meeting in Dubai between Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s Minister of Trade and Export Growth. The United Aarab Emirates Ministry of Economy announced this significant step, underlining the commitment of both nations to elevate their existing trade ties.



The United Arab Emirates and New Zealand already maintain an active trade relationship, with non-oil trade reaching USD805 million in 2022. This figure represents a notable 7 percent increase from the previous year and a substantial 23 percent rise from 2020. As of 2022, the United Arab Emirates stands as New Zealand's top trading partner from the Arab region, contributing 2.5 percent to New Zealand's total foreign trade.



Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasized the strategic importance of New Zealand as a valued partner in the Oceania region, highlighting the shared commitment to open, rules-based trade principles that drive sustainable economic growth. The exploration of a potential Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aligns with the United Arab Emirates's broader objective of expanding its network of trading partners, creating new markets, and fostering opportunities for its private sector.



The United Arab Emirates, as the Arab world's second-largest economy, is actively pursuing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with various countries. This initiative aligns with the United Arab Emirates` overarching goal of boosting trade, attracting investment, and diversifying its economy. With existing Cepas already signed with nations like India, Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, and Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates continues to forge partnerships designed to stimulate economic activity and secure essential supply chains.



