Increasing threat of "super pigs" in Canada raise concerns in northern states of US

(MENAFN) A surge in the population of resilient and challenging-to-eradicate "super pigs" in Canada is raising alarms about the potential spillover into the United States. Northern states such as Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana are taking preemptive measures to curtail the invasion and manage the ecological and agricultural risks associated with these hybrid animals.



In Canada, particularly in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, the proliferation of wild pigs has become a significant concern. These wild pigs are often crossbreeds, combining the survival traits of wild Eurasian boars with the size and prolific fertility of domestic swine, resulting in what experts term as "super pigs." Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and a leading authority on the issue, deems feral swine as "the most invasive animal on the planet" and characterizes them as an "ecological train wreck."



The origin of the problem in Canada dates back to the 1980s when farmers were encouraged to raise wild boars. However, a market collapse in 2001 led to frustrated farmers releasing the animals by cutting fences, inadvertently initiating the proliferation of these highly adaptable and resilient pigs. Equipped with the ability to survive harsh Canadian winters, these creatures pose multifaceted threats. They are intelligent, adaptable, consume a wide range of foods including crops and wildlife, and are notorious for damaging land when foraging for bugs and crops. Additionally, they can spread diseases, such as African swine fever, to domestic hog farms. Compounding the challenge is their rapid reproduction rate, with a sow capable of having two litters a year, each comprising six piglets.



Efforts to control the wild pig population have proven challenging. Traditional hunting, which has been employed as a control method, is only minimally effective, with a success rate of approximately 2 percent to 3 percent. Moreover, some states have banned hunting, as it tends to make the pigs more elusive and nocturnal, complicating eradication efforts. The consequences of the growing wild pig population are not limited to ecological concerns; they extend to substantial economic damages. In the United States, these animals already cause approximately USD2.5 billion in crop damage annually, particularly in southern states like Texas. The situation is further exacerbated by the aggressive behavior of wild pigs towards humans, as evidenced by a fatal incident in Texas in 2019. As the threat intensifies, efforts to manage and prevent the spillover of "super pigs" into the U.S. are gaining urgency among northern states.

