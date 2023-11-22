Bp: It Is Possible To Supply Low-Intensity Hydrocarbons Through Oil And Gas Pipelines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Caspian Sea stands out and is in a really good position due
to the transition to production based on renewable energy sources
and the availability of less intensive hydrocarbons, Azernews reports, citing bp representative
Christopher Mair telling at the Caspian Technical Conference and
Exhibition (SPE Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition).
He said that there is already a phenomenal export infrastructure
that delivers oil and gas to the markets of Turkiye, Europe, and
the world.
"There is an infrastructure that can be a channel for cheaper
hydrocarbons in the future, and this infrastructure can be used. If
we look at the density of wind energy on the shelf of the Absheron
peninsula, we see that it is about 9 thousand kilowatt-hours per
square metre. This can generally be compared with the south of the
North Sea, Europe and even the eastern coast of the United States.
In terms of solar energy, the density of solar radiation here is
about 1500-2000 kilowatt-hours per square metre, which is no
different from what is observed in northern Turkiye and Spain.
Currently, investments are made in large-scale solar energy
projects. I believe that the Caspian region, especially Azerbaijan,
has every opportunity to continue the supply of hydrocarbons, as
well as low-intensity hydrocarbons, through the oil and gas
pipeline, using renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan plays a
special role in this field," he added.
According to him, the electrification of the existing
hydrocarbon production infrastructure is of great importance.
"Also, the correct use of technologies can lead to cost
reduction. Therefore, special attention should be paid to this
issue."
