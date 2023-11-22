Azerbaijan FM Meets With Delegation Led By Under Secretary Of State For European Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Under Secretary of State for European Affairs Leo Docherty for Commonwealth and UN Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Foreign Office on 22 November 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the two countries exchanged views on bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as international security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the multifaceted relations with the UK, touched upon the possibilities of further strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries in political, economic, energy, security, and humanitarian spheres, and said that activation of political cooperation is important from the point of view of defining new areas of cooperation.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, education, and renewable energy, as well as on the possible activities of the British companies towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the territories liberated from the occupation.

The Minister also informed his counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the liberated territories, the threat of mines hindering these activities, as well as the plans to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region of Azerbaijan and the practical steps taken in this direction, as well as the agenda of normalization of relations with Armenia.

New directions of cooperation and other topics of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

