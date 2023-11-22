Azerbaijan FM Meets With Delegation Led By Under Secretary Of State For European Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with
a delegation led by Under Secretary of State for European Affairs
Leo Docherty for Commonwealth and UN Development Affairs of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Foreign
Office on 22 November 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
informed, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the two countries exchanged views on
bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as international
security issues.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches
importance to the multifaceted relations with the UK, touched upon
the possibilities of further strengthening the existing partnership
between the two countries in political, economic, energy, security,
and humanitarian spheres, and said that activation of political
cooperation is important from the point of view of defining new
areas of cooperation.
In addition, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation
between the two countries in the fields of transport, education,
and renewable energy, as well as on the possible activities of the
British companies towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of
the territories liberated from the occupation.
The Minister also informed his counterpart about the current
situation and realities in the region, the large-scale restoration
and construction works carried out in the liberated territories,
the threat of mines hindering these activities, as well as the
plans to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region
of Azerbaijan and the practical steps taken in this direction, as
well as the agenda of normalization of relations with Armenia.
New directions of cooperation and other topics of mutual
interest were discussed at the meeting.
