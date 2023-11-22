Portal To Be Launched For Implementation Of Cyber Security Strategy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A portal will be created for the implementation of the "Information Security and Cyber Security Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023-2027". A regular meeting of the Coordination Commission on Information Security was held at the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SCIS), Azernews reports.

Referring to the information of the State Service, at the meeting the Chairman of the Coordination Commission on Information Security, Head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "Information Security and Cyber Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated August 28, 2023, "Strategy for 2023-2027," provided detailed information to the participants of the meeting.

Musayev noted that the strategy was approved to protect the country's information space from threats, improve the legal and regulatory framework in the field of information security, and define the upcoming tasks in this field.

Later, the discussion of the issues included in the agenda of the Coordination Commission on Information Security began.

In order to effectively organise the implementation of the strategy in accordance with the agenda, discussions were held on the creation of a working group consisting of representatives of institutions responsible for the implementation of the action plan.

Proposals and mechanisms to ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the strategy were discussed, and relevant decisions were made. In the course of discussions, given the breadth of the strategy's coverage, it was decided to collect the work done in a single database and, at the same time, create an information resource-a portal to coordinate the activities of the working groups and evaluate the results.

In conclusion, the chairman of the commission stated the importance of fixing the discussed issues, taking necessary measures, and preparing joint projects.