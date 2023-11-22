Portal To Be Launched For Implementation Of Cyber Security Strategy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A portal will be created for the implementation of the
"Information Security and Cyber Security Strategy of the Republic
of Azerbaijan for 2023-2027". A regular meeting of the Coordination
Commission on Information Security was held at the State Service
for Special Communication and Information Security (SCIS), Azernews
reports.
Referring to the information of the State Service, at the
meeting the Chairman of the Coordination Commission on Information
Security, Head of the State Service of Special Communication and
Information Security, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, approved by
the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
"Information Security and Cyber Security of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" dated August 28, 2023, "Strategy for 2023-2027,"
provided detailed information to the participants of the
meeting.
Musayev noted that the strategy was approved to protect the
country's information space from threats, improve the legal and
regulatory framework in the field of information security, and
define the upcoming tasks in this field.
Later, the discussion of the issues included in the agenda of
the Coordination Commission on Information Security began.
In order to effectively organise the implementation of the
strategy in accordance with the agenda, discussions were held on
the creation of a working group consisting of representatives of
institutions responsible for the implementation of the action
plan.
Proposals and mechanisms to ensure regular monitoring and
evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the
strategy were discussed, and relevant decisions were made. In the
course of discussions, given the breadth of the strategy's
coverage, it was decided to collect the work done in a single
database and, at the same time, create an information resource-a
portal to coordinate the activities of the working groups and
evaluate the results.
In conclusion, the chairman of the commission stated the
importance of fixing the discussed issues, taking necessary
measures, and preparing joint projects.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107471259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.