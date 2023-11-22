Holding Azerbaijani Exclave Out Of Connection Is Inadmissible: American Pundit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan has had no land connection
with Nakhchivan, the biggest exclave of Azerbaijan in its
south-west. The territory blockaded by Armenia has been supplied
with energy through Iran for a long time, and at the same time,
travel was possible only by air.
In Soviet times, two railway connections used to link Nakhchivan
ASSR (Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic) with the main territory
of Azerbaijan SSR. The shorter line that passed via the Zangazur
region was built earlier, in 1941, whereas the Yerevan-Ijevan-Qazax
line further to the north was constructed in the 1980s as an
alternative route, connecting Yerevan to Baku and Russia. However,
both lines have been abandoned since 1992 due to the First Garabagh
War.
According to American pundit and political analyst Peter Tase,
having Nakhchivan without any land connection and Armenia's holding
the Azerbaijani territory under blockage is inadmissible.
"It is impossible for any nation to wait infinitely in order to
have a land connection and transportation corridor with its
prosperous enclave. The Republic of Azerbaijan has pursued a deeply
purposeful diplomacy, and the White House and European Union have
repeatedly ignored Baku's very legitimate request to achieve this
corridor that will tremendously benefit the economic integration of
Eurasian nations," Tase said.
He also strongly condemned the US state administration's
cold-blooded approach to Azerbaijan's recent regional problems as
well as its support for Armenian separatism.
"Washington has missed the opportunity to play an impartial role
in securing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia; above
all, the current administration is harming with its
incomprehensible rhetoric against the current state of security
that has been achieved with many sacrifices by the People of
Azerbaijan and its thriving government in Baku," the pundit
added.
The American political analyst touched upon the softening of
diplomatic relations between Baku and Tehran in recent days and
noted that such a development of the process is considered more
favourable for the region. He also considered it inadequate that
the United States was against this issue.
"Normalisation of relations between Baku and Teheran should have
been welcomed by the US State Department, knowing that the very
same office allocated, enabled billions of US dollars to benefit
the Iranian government. Going against the Baku-Teheran
normalisation is inappropriate and very unsuitable for Washington,"
he stressed.
In addition, Peter Tase criticised US Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien's action that
was aimed at harming Azerbaijan and Turkiye's relations with
Europe. It is sad in the truest sense of the word that the US
diplomat did it under the dictates of the Armenian lobby, ignoring
the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are the most important and
inseparable allies for Europe. Besides, Azerbaijan has been a
strategic ally of the United States in the South Caucasus since its
independence.
"Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs
O'Brien is doing everything possible to damage the culture of
pragmatic bilateral alliances between Washington and viable
European partners, among them Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
Mr. O'Brien and members of US Congress, blindly defending
Armenian aggressive revanchism, do not understand that we are
living in Cold War II, at a time when rule of law is descending,
technological complexities are prevailing globally, and PR China is
emerging with its currency as a reserve currency status; these are
only a few of the strategic matters that Washington cannot contain
and address without building momentum together with allies such as
Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the Organisation of Turkic States," the
pundit concluded.
