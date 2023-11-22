Rada Calls On World To Recognize Holodomor As Genocide Against Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted a statement in connection with the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine and called on international organizations and parliaments to recognize it as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Holos Party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Honoring the memory of compatriots who became victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine, perpetrated by the criminal communist totalitarian regime in 1932-1933, emphasizing that the deliberate and purposeful killing of millions of Ukrainians by starvation was another tool of the genocide of the Ukrainian people by Russian imperialism, which has not yet changed its goal - the destruction of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, [the Verkhovna Rada] once again calls on international organizations and parliaments of the countries of the world to restore historical justice and recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as a crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

According to Ukrainian lawmakers, this will be an important signal to political regimes that want to resort to new acts of genocide, as well as a significant contribution to ensuring a peaceful and safe future for future generations.

The parliaments of at least 28 countries have already recognized the Holodomor famine of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainians.