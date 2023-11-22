Russia Repeatedly Invited Armenia To Trilateral Negotiations With Azerbaijan - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Russia has
repeatedly invited Armenia to take part in trilateral negotiations
with Azerbaijan, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing,
Trend reports.
“Invitations were sent to the Armenian side in September,
October and November to hold trilateral meetings with Azerbaijan,
both in Moscow and on the sidelines of multilateral events,” she
emphasized.
Zakharova noted that the "Russian side has still not received
clear answers from Armenia to the invitations".
Will be updated
