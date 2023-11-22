Azerbaijani FM Discusses Bilateral, Regional Cooperation With UK State Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation headed by Leo Docherty, Deputy Secretary of State for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries, as well as international security.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan's multifaceted relations with the UK, touched upon the possibilities of further strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries in the political, economic, energy, security, and humanitarian spheres and noted the importance of intensifying political dialogue in terms of identifying new areas of cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, education, and renewable energy, as well as on the possible activities of UK companies in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The Minister also informed Leo Docherty about the current situation and realities in the region, the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the mine threat hindering this activity, as well as Azerbaijan's plans to establish a stable peace in the South Caucasus region and the practical steps taken in this direction, the agenda of normalization of relations with Armenia.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on new areas of cooperation and other topics of mutual interest.

