Azerbaijani FM Discusses Bilateral, Regional Cooperation With UK State Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation headed by
Leo Docherty, Deputy Secretary of State for Europe in the Foreign,
Commonwealth and Development Office of Great Britain and Northern
Ireland, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and
regional cooperation between the two countries, as well as
international security.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, emphasizing the importance of
Azerbaijan's multifaceted relations with the UK, touched upon the
possibilities of further strengthening the existing partnership
between the two countries in the political, economic, energy,
security, and humanitarian spheres and noted the importance of
intensifying political dialogue in terms of identifying new areas
of cooperation.
The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation between the
two countries in the fields of transportation, education, and
renewable energy, as well as on the possible activities of UK
companies in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's
territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
The Minister also informed Leo Docherty about the current
situation and realities in the region, the large-scale
reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories
liberated from occupation, the mine threat hindering this activity,
as well as Azerbaijan's plans to establish a stable peace in the
South Caucasus region and the practical steps taken in this
direction, the agenda of normalization of relations with
Armenia.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on new areas of
cooperation and other topics of mutual interest.
