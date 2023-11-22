CSTO Boycott By Yerevan Fails To Meet Interests Of Armenian People - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The decision of
the Armenian leadership not to participate in the joint meeting of
the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) is regrettable,
the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"It does not serve the interests of the Armenian people and will
not assist to the strengthening of this friendly country's security
and stability. At the same time, as we understand it, Armenian
counterparts do not seek to obstruct the operation of the
organization's statutory bodies or hamper the implementation of
already agreed-upon statutory documents," she added. "In essence,
this opens the door for Yerevan to participate in future work."
Hopefully, the Armenian counterparts will take advantage of this
opportunity soon."
"Russia believes the CSTO will play an important role in
maintaining regional stability in the South Caucasus", the official
emphasized.
"The deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the decision on which is still on the
table, would be a significant factor in ensuring the security of
Armenia, unlike the EU mission, which continues to demonstrate its
complete ineffectiveness and perform tasks that are far from the
declared ones," she added.
On November 14, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during
a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko,
declared his decision not to partake in the CSTO on November
23.
