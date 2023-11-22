President Of Uzbekistan To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 22. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 23-24, Trend reports.

The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the first summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.