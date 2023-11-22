President Of Uzbekistan To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 22. Uzbekistan's
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to embark on a working
visit to Azerbaijan on November 23-24, Trend reports.
The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the first summit
of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
in Baku.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107471250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.