-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Uzbekistan To Visit Azerbaijan


11/22/2023 8:11:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 22. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 23-24, Trend reports.

The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the first summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107471250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search