SPECA Member-Countries Exhibition Started In Baku (PHOTO SPREAD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.
exhibition of SPECA members on the topic of regional cooperation
for sustainable development from November 22 to November 25,
Trend reports.
The exhibition is held on the special initiative of Azerbaijan
as part of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia
- SPECA Week.
The exhibition's goal is to showcase the participating
countries' economic potential, debate options for cooperative,
mutually advantageous collaborations, and develop regional economic
cooperation among member states.
The total area of the exhibition pavilion is 4032 m2. The
products of 33 companies are presented in the "Made in Azerbaijan"
section. Azerbaijan's stand is 1034 m2, while the stands of
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan
have 253 m2. All stands are set up in a single design. In the
center of the exhibition pavilion, along with the stands of the
countries, there is a separate stand of 300 m2 representing the
collaboration of SPECA countries.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
