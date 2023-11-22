Iran Eyes To Start Concreting Work In Main Reactor Of New Nuclear Power Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Iran plans to
start building the main reactor of a new nuclear power plant in
Khuzestan Province, located in the southwest of the country, by the
end of this year (March 19, 2024), Vice President of Iran and Chief
of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami
said, Trend reports.
He spoke to reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran
in Tehran on November 22, 2023.
Eslami noted that excavation work for the foundation of the
Karun Nuclear Power Plant will begin in the next few days.
The chief also said that the construction and concreting of the
main reactor will be a significant milestone in the country's
nuclear development.
The Karun Nuclear Power Plant is expected to cost $2 billion and
take eight years to complete. It will have a capacity of 300
megawatts of electricity. Iran aims to build the plant with its own
domestic capabilities.
Currently, Iran's sole nuclear power plant in operation is the
1st unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Unit 1 of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by the Russian
Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, ROSATOM handed over the
operation of the unit to an Iranian company. The unit has been
generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since
2013.
