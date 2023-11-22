Russian MFA Talks About French Armored Vehicles Delivered To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. France has sold
real military junk to Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry's
spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"The deliveries of Bastion armored vehicles to Armenia look
rather naive. In Ukraine, they have shown their low efficiency in
real combat situations. If you put them on display, maybe it makes
sense. From the point of view of Paris' efforts, it means that
France simply sold Yerevan real military junk that Paris could not
supply in other directions. How this purchase can strengthen the
protection of Armenia's sovereign territory remains a mystery. Not
to mention the fact that such a hodgepodge of equipment from
different manufacturers has never contributed to the strengthening
of combat capabilities," she noted.
Zakharova emphasized that Yerevan's hope that "the West will
help " has failed. This also applies to the conclusion of a peace
treaty with Azerbaijan.
Bastion was originally designed for French troops in its former
colonies in Africa. Now France is looking for any opportunity to
get rid of this equipment.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107471247
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.