Russian MFA Talks About French Armored Vehicles Delivered To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. France has sold real military junk to Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"The deliveries of Bastion armored vehicles to Armenia look rather naive. In Ukraine, they have shown their low efficiency in real combat situations. If you put them on display, maybe it makes sense. From the point of view of Paris' efforts, it means that France simply sold Yerevan real military junk that Paris could not supply in other directions. How this purchase can strengthen the protection of Armenia's sovereign territory remains a mystery. Not to mention the fact that such a hodgepodge of equipment from different manufacturers has never contributed to the strengthening of combat capabilities," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized that Yerevan's hope that "the West will help " has failed. This also applies to the conclusion of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Bastion was originally designed for French troops in its former colonies in Africa. Now France is looking for any opportunity to get rid of this equipment.

