Conservative government of UK to announce tax cuts

(MENAFN) The Conservative government in the United Kingdom is set to announce tax cuts in a budget statement on Wednesday, aiming to garner support from voters ahead of an anticipated national election next year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, signaling a departure from his earlier commitment to halve inflation, now asserts that tax reductions are viable given the current economic conditions with higher-than-expected government revenue.



In a recent speech, Sunak emphasized the need to alleviate the tax burden in the UK, which has reached its highest level in 70 years, exacerbated by the aftermath of COVID-19 and the energy price surge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The proposed tax cuts are positioned as a strategy to "reward hard work" while ensuring that such measures do not jeopardize the progress made in controlling inflation, a key concern given the economic challenges faced by the country.



As of October, inflation in the UK had eased to 4.6 percent, down from the 41-year high of 11.1 percent recorded in the same month of the previous year. Sunak, in outlining the government's approach, indicated a shift towards tax reduction, citing stronger economic growth and increased revenues as enabling factors. He emphasized a commitment to implementing these changes responsibly, adhering to fiscal rules to maintain financial stability.



Rishi Sunak assumed the position of prime minister in October 2022, succeeding Liz Truss, whose brief tenure was marked by financial market disruptions and a significant drop in the pound. Truss's unfunded tax cuts had prompted concerns about economic stability, leading to Sunak's pledge to stabilize the British economy in the aftermath of the upheaval.



The upcoming budget statement by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is expected to focus on measures to boost business investment. Simultaneously, efforts to trim the welfare budget by reintegrating the long-term sick into the workforce are anticipated, a move likely to draw criticism for its potential impact on society's most vulnerable members. The Conservative government faces the delicate task of balancing tax cuts to win voter support while navigating concerns surrounding inflation and broader economic stability.

