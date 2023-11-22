Visit Of H.E. Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Tourism Of The Republic Of Seychelles To India (November 22-24, 2023)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, will pay an official visit to New Delhi from 22-24 November 2023. This will be the first visit of Minister Radegonde to India as Foreign Minister.

During his visit, Minister Radegonde will meet the External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, to review India-Seychelles bilateral engagement in various fields.

India and Seychelles enjoy cordial bilateral relations buttressed by the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region. Minister Radegonde's visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.