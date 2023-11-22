Arab Conference On Institutional Performance Excellence Commences In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The first Arab Conference on Excellence in Institutional Performance began on Wednesday, aiming to disseminate Arab standards of excellence within the industrial sector, aligning with a decision by the Council of Arab Economic Unity (CAEU) of the Arab League.Held at the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), the conference serves as an opportunity to enhance cooperation between organizations sponsoring national awards in the Arab world. It facilitates the exchange of experiences and collaboration with experts in institutional excellence, including evaluators, arbitrators, and consultants in quality management, both locally and internationally.The event encompasses sharing success stories, insights into excellence awards in the private sector, and showcasing awards for excellence in training and development.The conference drew experts in management consulting and quality, individuals involved in institutional excellence awards, trainers specializing in comprehensive quality and institutional excellence, representatives from Arab organizations, businessmen, human resources and training leaders and managers, as well as academics.Discussions at the conference covered various topics, such as the excellence process in government performance, the role of excellence awards in promoting comprehensive quality management practices, standards and indicators for excellence awards in the private sector, as well as excellence awards in training and development. Additionally, standards and indicators for excellence awards for gifted Arabs and inventors were explored.Mohammadi Al-Ni, Secretary-General of the CAEU, emphasized that the coming decades will only make room for Arab excellence and innovation, highlighting the conference's inclusion of important stakeholders in training and scientific competencies, which have established clear and high standards for excellence.Al-Ni added that Amman, the capital, embodies Arab competencies, innovation, and development, symbolizing pride for Arab countries in the realm of joint Arab action.Tamim Qasrawi, Chairman of the European-Jordanian Advanced Business Institute (EJABI), the training arm of the ACI, underscored the significance of institutional performance for institutional continuity and market share acquisition.He stressed the application of quality systems to reduce waste and enhance supply chain efficiency, underlining the necessity of transitioning to product development, aiming for competitiveness and excellence in the labor market, and promoting institutional development by consistently meeting consumer needs.Younes Khataybe, President of the Arab Trainers Union, characterized the conference as a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and experiences that embody the spirit of innovation in facing challenges.Khataybe added that the conference aims to honor ambition and initiative in qualifications and creativity from individuals and institutions through encouraging awards, underscoring the necessity of building a future that reflects creativity and excellence.Ibrahim Rawabdeh, CEO of the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence, highlighted that political, social, and economic developments necessitate changes in administrative systems within institutions and companies.Rawabdeh explained that institutional excellence entails two dimensions: the goal of genuine management, achieving results, competitiveness, and excellence in all resulting work.Abdullah Shami, Director-General of the Arab Planning Institute, pointed out that the conference provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences. It aims to comprehend future challenges and opportunities in institutional excellence, contributing to the development of concepts and indicators through purposeful discussion that raises awareness and application levels.Mohamed Jaradat, CEO of Noor Al Mal Company's Financial Department, emphasized that institutional excellence is fundamental for any institution amidst global transformations. These transformations demand innovation and the provision of high-quality services.Jaradat added that institutional excellence represents synchronization between the vision of the future and continuous motivation to enhance performance through technology investment and tool development.