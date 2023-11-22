House Foreign Committee Reiterates Rejection Of Gazans' Expulsion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -Chairman of the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, Khaldoun Haina, stressed necessity of supporting Jordan's positions and efforts, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, to stop the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and prevent displacement of Gazans.During the committee's meeting on Wednesday with Italian ambassador to Jordan, Luciano Pizzotti, Haina stressed Jordan's rejection of the talk on expulsion of the Gaza people to Egypt and Jordan, stressing Gazans' rejection of this scheme as it marks a second catastrophe for the Palestinian people.Haina called on Italy and the European Union to play their "pivotal" role, by working to "immediately" stop the Israeli war on Gaza, and support the Kingdom's positions to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders.For their part, the committee's members called for strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, especially religious and economic tourism, stressing need to increase Italian investment in Jordan.The MPs also called for increasing projects in the water sector, especially since Jordan is considered one of the 10 poorest countries in the world due to water scarcity, and working to maintain dilapidated water networks, and contributing to reviving tourist destinations.Meanwhile, the envoy affirmed Italy's solidarity with Jordan, denouncing the attack on the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.The diplomat also referred to his country's support for Jordan's role in stopping Israeli war on Gaza, adding that Italy will work, in coordination with the United Arab Emirates, to treat a thousand Gazan children in its hospitals, in addition to establishing a field hospital in the coastal enclave to provide treatment for the injured Gazans.Pizzotti expressed pride in the positions taken by the Italian government and people towards Gaza, and solidarity campaigns with Gazans, stressing his country's commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.At the level of bilateral relations, he affirmed his country's support for multiple small and medium-sized water projects and the organization of tourist trips for Italians to visit Jordan's tourist attractions.He said Italy has not warned its citizens and nationals against visiting Jordan, given its security and stability.