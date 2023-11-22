Jordan Shares Its Efforts Towards Sustainable Water Security At Arab Water Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation of Jordan participated in the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council and the 5th Arab Water Conference hosted by Riyadh from November 22 to 23. The conference aimed to discuss the future vision for achieving sustainable water security in the Arab world and adopt an inspiring roadmap to achieve sustainable Arab water security.According to a press release from the ministry, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud highlighted the government's efforts to reduce the challenges of water shortages in Jordan and implement vital national strategic water projects.He also acknowledged the efforts made to make the Conference a success, praising cooperation with various countries to enhance water conservation and raise the efficiency of use in the Arab region.The session discussed executive plans for water security strategies in the Arab region to meet future challenges and requirements for sustainable development. The conference also focused on following up on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Arab region, especially supporting Arab cooperation in exploiting shared water resources.The conference also touched on Arab preparation for participation in global water forums and reviewed the water-energy-food (WEF) nexus in Arab countries. Additionally, it highlighted successful water resource projects and experiences, including the Israeli occupation's infringements in stealing Arab water from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, southern Lebanon, and the occupied Palestinian territories.