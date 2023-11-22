South African politicians cut relations with Israel in response to ongoing hostilities in Gaza

(MENAFN) South African lawmakers, in response to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, have approved a motion presented by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to close the Israeli embassy and cut diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a cease-fire. The motion received majority support with 248 votes in favor and 91 against during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.



This decision by the South African parliament is the latest effort to exert pressure on the Israeli government, urging it to halt its military offensive in the troubled Palestinian enclave. Accusing West Jerusalem of genocide in Gaza, South African officials claim that thousands, including children, have lost their lives since Israel initiated its assault in response to the October 7 Hamas attack.



During an emergency virtual BRICS+ summit on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned Hamas for kidnapping Israeli civilians, asserting that the Palestinian militant group violated international law by invading Israeli territory and causing approximately 1,200 casualties.



However, he also insisted that Israel is committing war crimes and pointed to the Jewish state's occupation of Palestinian territory as the underlying cause of the conflict.



As a consequence of the Gaza conflict, diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel have become strained in recent weeks. South Africa has a longstanding stance in support of the Palestinian struggle for independence, drawing parallels with its own historical fight against apartheid in the 20th century.

