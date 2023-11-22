International shares indicate varied results amid prudent trading sentiment

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, global markets displayed a mix of trends as Wall Street's recent rally lost momentum. Positive movements were observed in Paris, Frankfurt, and Tokyo, while London and Shanghai experienced declines. U.S. futures showed minimal changes, and oil prices saw a slight dip. With upcoming holidays in the U.S. and Japan on Thursday, trading activity was subdued, and limited data releases were expected to influence market movements.



A potential catalyst for renewed interest in the technology sector emerged as Sam Altman, the ousted CEO of OpenAI, announced his return to the company. This development could impact technology shares, particularly for OpenAI's major investor, Microsoft, which quickly moved to hire Altman. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, expressed openness to Altman returning to OpenAI, highlighting the intricate dynamics within the tech industry.



In another significant development, Broadcom anticipated the completion of its USD69 billion acquisition of VMWare on Wednesday, following the successful clearance of all regulatory hurdles. These high-value transactions coincide with a broader trend in the tech industry, exemplified by Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard.



Market participants awaited key updates on U.S. durable goods orders and a consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan, expected to provide additional insights into the economic landscape. In European trading, Germany's DAX and Paris' CAC 40 posted gains, while the FTSE 100 in Britain experienced a slight dip. Asian markets saw a modest rise in Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Seoul's Kospi, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained unchanged, and Shanghai's Composite index recorded a decline.



Noteworthy developments in individual stocks included a rise in troubled property developer Sunac China Holding's shares following reports of the completion of a restructuring of its USD90 billion in debts. State media indicated that the Chinese government was encouraging lenders to offer more favorable financing terms to developers operating under normal conditions. These occurrences reflect the complex interplay between economic policies, market dynamics, and corporate strategies shaping the global financial landscape.

