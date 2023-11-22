Broadcom to finalize USD69B acquisition of VMware

(MENAFN) California-based technology giant Broadcom has successfully navigated through all regulatory obstacles and is poised to complete its USD69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday. The extensive deal, involving USD61 billion in cash and stock, along with the assumption of USD8 billion in debt, represents one of the largest technology acquisitions to date.



The announcement of Broadcom's intention to proceed with the acquisition follows the approval from China, marking the final clearance needed from the list of countries involved. The lengthy 18-month process of obtaining regulatory approvals concluded just days before the merger agreement's expiration.



This significant acquisition aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, exemplified by Microsoft's recent USD69 billion purchase of video game-maker Activision Blizzard. Both transactions rank among the most expensive tech acquisitions in history.



The green light from China's State Administration of Market Regulation was granted after Broadcom submitted commitments on Monday, addressing concerns and mitigating the potential impact of the merger. The acquisition had previously received approval from Britain’s competition regulator.



The global tech landscape is undergoing these substantial buyouts against the backdrop of heightened economic uncertainties, including disruptions in the global supply chain, ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and surging prices that could influence both business and consumer activities. Broadcom, a key player in the technology sector, provides critical infrastructure for countless businesses, financial institutions, retailers, telecom operators, and government agencies. VMware, specializing in cloud technology, holds a prominent position in the software market. The European Commission, as the top antitrust enforcer, cleared the deal after Broadcom addressed concerns related to competition.

