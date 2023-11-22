Czech President endorses comprehensive economic package to tackle budget deficit

(MENAFN) Czech President Petr Pavel has officially endorsed a comprehensive economic package, signifying the government's commitment to implementing a series of fiscal measures aimed at curbing the burgeoning budget deficit. The legislation, previously greenlit by the parliament, encompasses a spectrum of strategies including tax hikes on alcoholic beverages and medicines, increased corporate taxes, and other austerity measures.



Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized the necessity of these measures, citing a rapidly escalating national debt that posed a "threatening" challenge. President Pavel echoed these concerns, labeling the current economic situation as unsustainable.



The government's projections indicate that these measures will lead to a substantial reduction in the budget deficit. The targeted decrease is estimated to be 97 billion Czech crowns (USD4.3 billion) in the coming year and a more substantial cut of 150 billion (USD6.7 billion) by 2025. Consequently, the deficit, initially forecasted at 3.5 percent of the gross domestic product for the current year, is expected to diminish to 1.8 percent in the next fiscal year and further drop to 1.2 percent by 2025.



The economic package encompasses various tax adjustments, including a two-point increase in corporate tax to 21 percent, higher property taxes for individuals, and elevated taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and betting. The restructuring of value-added tax (VAT) will result in two rates, 12 percent and 21 percent, replacing the existing three-tier system of 10 percent, 15 percent, and 21 percent. Notably, VAT on medicines will transition from the current 10 percent to 12 percent, while consumers will face a 21 percent VAT on beer purchased in bars.



This legislative initiative, a compromise among the members of Fiala's five-party ruling coalition, follows their electoral victory over populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the ANO movement in 2021. However, the opposition has strongly criticized these changes, expressing intentions to challenge the legislation in the Constitutional Court. Labor unions have also voiced their dissent, calling for a day of protests and strikes on the upcoming Monday.

