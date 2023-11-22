EU presents security commitments to enhance Ukraine’s military power, Western relations

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a UK-based news agency reported that the EU has proposed a set of security commitments to its member states aimed at significantly strengthening Kiev's military capabilities and fostering closer ties with the West. Nevertheless, certain EU states have opposed supplying arms to Kiev and have voiced doubts about the prospects of accession talks.



However, several EU member states have expressed opposition to supplying arms to Kiev and have shown skepticism regarding accession talks.



The draft document, which has been reviewed by the agency, is slated for discussion among EU decision-makers in the coming days and weeks. It proposes the establishment of "a predictable, efficient, sustainable and long-term mechanism for the provision of military equipment" to Ukraine, encompassing training for its troops and intelligence sharing. The proposal also outlines plans to enhance cooperation with Ukraine's defense industry and bolster its cyber capabilities. Additionally, it emphasizes support for reforms aimed at paving the way for Ukraine's eventual accession to the EU.



Nevertheless, challenges have arisen, with reports suggesting that the EU's initial plan to allocate €20 billion ($21.8 billion) for providing weapons to Ukraine faces obstacles. Some member states, including Germany, have failed to reach a compromise on the terms. Instead, EU members are now considering a €5 billion assistance package for the next year.



These developments follow German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirming last week that the EU would not meet its target of delivering 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by next spring. Pistorius also raised questions if the goal was “realistic” originally.



While numerous EU countries have expressed strong support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and endorsed its aspirations to join the EU, the current policy of support has faced criticism in certain nations.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107471146