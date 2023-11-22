Pakistan may join BRICS in January 2024

(MENAFN) Pakistan might become a part of the BRICS financial group in 2024, the nation’s recently assigned Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali stated in a meeting with a media outlet on Wednesday.



He mentioned that the country has already submitted its application for membership and is relying on Russia's support throughout the admission process. Russia is set to take over the chairmanship of BRICS in 2024.



“Pakistan would like to be part of this important organization and we are in the process of contacting member countries in general and the Russian Federation in particular for extending support to Pakistan’s membership,” the ambassador noted.



BRICS presently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, as well as South Africa. The group might be also accompanied by Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, as well as the UAE in January 2024. According to analysts’ predictions, the enlarged BRICS+ is already financially bigger than the The G7 is a coalition of advanced and industrialized nations comprising the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan.



To date, over 40 nations have expressed their interest in joining BRICS, as reported by the 2023 chair, South Africa. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced in early October that BRICS aims to create a list of potential candidates for partner-state status before the upcoming summit in Kazan in 2024. According to Ryabkov, under Russia's BRICS chairmanship, member states will prioritize broadening the "circle of BRICS friends," with a particular focus on including nations in Latin America.



In a meeting with a Chinese media outlet in October, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated that the enlargement of BRICS was depending on the international Multipolarity principle. As stated by Putin, no country wants to be on the offshoots and act on the impulse of “some sovereign,” and BRICS is a podium where nations can create ties based on equality.

