Trade volume between Russia, China to reach USD300B by end of decade

(MENAFN) Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov has announced that the trade volume between Russia and China is on a continuous upward trajectory and is projected to reach USD300 billion by the end of the current decade.



Addressing a session of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission in Beijing, Belousov noted that China has consistently ranked among Russia's significant trade partners, with the potential for investment opportunities between the two nations continuing to expand.



“Since the beginning of 2023, bilateral trade turnover has increased by a third. There has been noticeable progress in trade in metallurgical products, chemicals, food, equipment and vehicles,” he declared.



The deputy prime minister mentioned that trade between Russia and China is anticipated to surpass the USD 200 billion target for this year.



Initially projected to be achieved by 2024, the two countries have experienced a remarkable surge in trade. Chinese customs data indicates a 29.5 percent increase in trade turnover during the first three quarters of 2023, totaling nearly USD176.4 billion.



This growth in Russian-Chinese trade has been fueled by Western sanctions on Russia and ongoing trade tensions between the US and China. Russia has been a major supplier of energy products, including oil and gas, as well as refined products, agri-food, and industrial goods to China.



On the other hand, China has been exporting a diverse range of products, spanning food, equipment, mobile phones, electronics, engineering products, automobiles, furniture, toys, textiles, clothing, and footwear.

