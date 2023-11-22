Israel’s foreign minister warns UN of potential conflict escalation in Middle East

(MENAFN) Local media reports indicate that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen cautioned the United Nations about the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East if Hezbollah militants continue to maintain a presence in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border.



According to an Israeli Channel report, the diplomat issued this warning following recent exchanges of fire and clashes along the Israeli-Lebanese border. These confrontations have heightened since the incursion by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, into Israel on October 7.



While Hezbollah has declared its support for Gaza militants against Israel, it has refrained from launching a significant offensive from Lebanon. The Shiite organization, known for its ties to Iran, is perceived to possess superior equipment and capabilities compared to Palestinian groups in Gaza and the West Bank.



Reports on Tuesday from Channel 12 suggested that Cohen conveyed his warning to the UN Security Council, urging enforcement of Resolution 1701. This resolution marked the conclusion of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the disarmament and withdrawal of all non-official armed groups, including Hezbollah, from the area south of the Litani River near Israel's border.

