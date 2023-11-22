Firms unveil deals as Black Friday approaches

(MENAFN) As Black Friday approaches, numerous companies have unveiled their deals and discounts well in advance of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy. According to a recent report from WalletHub, a Miami-based personal finance company, 28 percent of American consumers are planning to curtail their spending during the 2023 holiday season compared to the previous year. Additionally, the study found that 35 percent of items will not offer any savings compared to their pre-Black Friday prices.



WalletHub's analysis, which compared pre-Black Friday prices to actual Black Friday sales, identified eight consumer categories to assess the attractiveness of deals during this holiday season. These categories include appliances, apparel and accessories, computers and phones, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, furniture, toys, and a general category encompassing all other products. The study's methodology involved calculating percentages based on items in each category that matched offers posted on Amazon before Black Friday.



According to the report, the three least favorable categories for Black Friday sales are computers & phones, consumer electronics, and furniture. Furniture, in particular, is expected to receive only an additional 11 percent discount on Black Friday compared to its pre-holiday pricing. Similarly, consumer electronics will see an additional 21 percent discount, while computers & phones will have an additional 22 percent off.



This early analysis sheds light on consumer spending trends and provides insights into which product categories may offer limited savings during the upcoming Black Friday sales events. As shoppers navigate the landscape of deals and steals, these findings offer valuable information for those looking to make the most of their holiday shopping budgets.

