Lower House Stresses Importance Of Preparedness Against Israeli Displacement Policies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The leaders of parliamentary blocs and the Palestine Parliamentary Committee have characterized the displacement policies employed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians as "malicious practices that demand vigilant attention and thorough preparedness for effective response."In an oversight session convened by the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday, presided over by Ahmed Safadi, in the presence of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and government team members, the latest developments concerning the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza were discussed.The Members of Parliament (MPs) strongly condemned the international community's silence regarding the massacres perpetrated against Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip. They asserted that the occupation army's actions constitute war crimes tantamount to genocide, occurring in full view of the global community.In their addresses, the MPs expressed concerns about the complicity of Western media in Israeli crimes, characterizing it as a co-conspirator and a distorter of facts in favor of the Israeli enemy, criticizing the media's disregard for the devastation unfolding in Gaza.The MPs called for the imperative of coordinating with Arab and friendly parliaments to expose the reprehensible massacres perpetrated by Israel in Gaza, underscoring the significance of collaboration with these parliaments to halt the brutal aggression against Gaza.The session also delved into other pressing issues, including the status of Arab expatriate workers in Jordan, the enrollment figures in private schools, their distribution across the Kingdom, determination of fees, and vaccination efforts.