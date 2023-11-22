Diplomatic Affairs Secretary-General Meets UN Official On Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Majid Qatarneh, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, held a meeting on Wednesday with Rosemary Anne DiCarlo, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.The discussion centered around regional developments and ongoing efforts to halt the war on Gaza, with a focus on ensuring the safety of civilians and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.During the meeting, both Qatarneh and DiCarlo emphasized the crucial need to intensify efforts and initiate effective international actions to alleviate the suffering and prevent the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the ongoing war on Gaza.They underscored the imperative for Israel to adhere to the principles of international law and humanitarian law, including compliance with relevant international resolutions that call for ending the war. This includes the United Nations General Assembly resolution, advocated by Jordan on behalf of the Arab Group and adopted by 121 countries, emphasizing the necessity of ending the war and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, as well as Security Council Resolution No. 2712.