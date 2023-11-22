Events Professionals Admit To Feeling Increased Pressure From Our New Work-From-Home Culture, Experts Reveal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the midst of the evolving work-from-home culture, businesses are turning to organized face-to-face experiences to fortify company culture. However, recent data sheds light on the mounting pressure faced by the event industry in navigating these changing dynamics.



According to a survey conducted by IBTM World as part of its Culture Creators Report 2023, a significant 87% of event professionals emphasize the heightened need for events in today's remote working landscape. In-person experiences are identified as critical in building relationships, enhancing team performance, and boosting morale, especially as workplaces become more physically isolated than ever before.



Nick Nagle, Marketing Manager at IBTM World, notes, "Events are back with a bang post-pandemic, but we're currently experiencing a different epidemic - burnout. Stress isn't a new topic for event planners, but we're now working against a backdrop of new challenges. Our data highlights the toll on the industry, and we need to do more to support amidst the increased pressures."



The surge in remote work, which has increased fivefold since the pandemic, is a significant factor contributing to the industry's stress. In 2019, only 5% of full-time work was done from home, but this figure has skyrocketed to 25% in just three years, equivalent to almost four decades of pre-2020 trends.



As a consequence, nearly four in five (79%) of event professionals admit to finding their job roles more stressful today than before the pandemic. The profession has even secured the unfortunate ranking as the third most stressful job globally, just below 'military service' and 'home health aide,' surpassing stress levels in professions like teaching, first responding, surgery, and social work.



A significant portion (61%) attributes this increased stress to heightened responsibilities, with evolving roles placing a greater emphasis on technology, data, and digital capabilities. Event organizers are compelled to venture beyond their traditional comfort zones, adapting to a landscape of digitally-enabled audiences and the emergence of new experience technologies, a transformation accelerated by the pandemic.



Despite grappling with increased responsibilities, heightened pressure, and a surge in workload (as reported by three-quarters of professionals), a staggering 90% of event professionals report no change to their reward packages. This discrepancy suggests that those within the industry are shouldering more responsibilities without commensurate compensation, whether financial or in benefits.



The situation is disheartening for many, given that a significant two-thirds (66%) of event professionals believe that businesses understand the importance of events but fail to recognize the people behind the industry. This raises concerns about potential recruitment and retention issues, which could have detrimental effects at a time when in-person experiences are deemed more critical than ever.



Research from The American Psychological Association underscores the consequences of undervaluation, revealing that as many as half of employees who feel undervalued may seek new roles within a year. Jessica Charles, Vice President of Programming and Events at Forbes, voices her concern, stating, "The biggest risk is losing talent. People can give up, saying, 'I can't do this anymore because it's a very demanding job physically and mentally.'"



This concern is particularly alarming when considering the growing importance of events within the business sector. A significant 81% emphasize the instrumental role of events in forging and strengthening team relationships, while 65% believe that attending events together catalyzes enhanced team performance. Additionally, 67% credit events with boosting team morale.



However, despite its undeniable importance, the shift in the workplace presents numerous challenges for event organizers. Higher travel and accommodation costs, alongside the necessity for more incentives, create hurdles for professionals aiming to encourage delegates to leave their home offices.



Yet, despite these obstacles and pressures, an encouraging two-thirds (64%) of event professionals express a willingness to recommend the industry to friends and family. This underscores the passion and dedication of these professionals, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their commitment amid challenging circumstances.



In response to these challenges, IBTM has taken proactive measures by integrating a 'ReFuel' zone into their 2023 event. This space provides attendees with the opportunity to relax and recharge both physically and mentally, offering sound and aromatherapy healing along with a designated solo working area to provide respite from the bustling show floor.

