EBRD head anticipates over USD2.7B investments in Turkey in 2023

(MENAFN) The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) stated on Wednesday that the bank anticipates its investments in Turkey for the current year to surpass €2.5 billion, equivalent to approximately USD2.7 billion.



Emphasizing that Turkey has been the recipient of the most substantial portion of EBRD investments for the past three years, Odile Renaud-Basso stated: "This year will be another very exceptional year because we expect to have a level of investment above €2.5 billion."



Renaud-Basso highlighted that the EBRD plans to persist in its investments in Turkey, citing numerous investment opportunities in the country.



"For example, the one big priority for us is a green transition. So we believe there is a lot to be done," she argued.



Renaud-Basso expressed that the adjustment in Turkey's monetary policy and macroeconomic strategy has been deemed as "the right one" and emphasized the importance of maintaining this approach to address ongoing inflationary challenges.



"What is also very positive is the resilience of the economy and the private sector businesses," she further declared.



The newly appointed economic team in Turkey, following the May elections, has committed to adopting "rational" policies.



"Türkiye has no choice but to return to a rational ground," Mehmet Simsek stated in June when he took the position of Treasury and finance minister.



Simsek emphasized that a Turkish economy characterized by rule-based and predictable policies will be crucial for attaining the envisioned prosperity.

