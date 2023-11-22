Azerbaijan Takes Steps To Develop Green Energy Concept For Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A green energy strategy for Azerbaijan's liberated territories from Armenian occupation has been created in collaboration with a Japanese corporation, said Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev during his speech at the SPECA economic forum, Trend reports.

"According to initial research, the technical potential of solar energy in Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts exceeds 7,200 MW. The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and Kalbajar is estimated at 2,000 MW," Valiyev said.

He also stated that renewable energy capacity accounts for 1,688 MW, or around 20 percent of total power generation in Azerbaijan. According to the deputy minister, this figure is predicted to rise to 30 percent by 2030.

"It is expected that by the end of 2027, 1,870 MW of green energy will be integrated into the country's energy system, resulting in a renewable energy share of 33 percent, which exceeds our target. To that end, reforms are being implemented in the country's energy sector," he stated.

Meanwhile, the technical potential of the country's renewable energy sources is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy, and 520 MW of potential of mountain streams.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.