Azerbaijan Takes Steps To Develop Green Energy Concept For Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A green energy
strategy for Azerbaijan's liberated territories from Armenian
occupation has been created in collaboration with a Japanese
corporation, said Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev during his speech at the SPECA economic
forum, Trend reports.
"According to initial research, the technical potential of solar
energy in Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts exceeds
7,200 MW. The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and
Kalbajar is estimated at 2,000 MW," Valiyev said.
He also stated that renewable energy capacity accounts for 1,688
MW, or around 20 percent of total power generation in Azerbaijan.
According to the deputy minister, this figure is predicted to rise
to 30 percent by 2030.
"It is expected that by the end of 2027, 1,870 MW of green
energy will be integrated into the country's energy system,
resulting in a renewable energy share of 33 percent, which exceeds
our target. To that end, reforms are being implemented in the
country's energy sector," he stated.
Meanwhile, the technical potential of the country's renewable
energy sources is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. The economic
potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW,
including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380
MW of bioenergy, and 520 MW of potential of mountain streams.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
