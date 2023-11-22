Azerbaijan To Send Reports On Mass Graves To International Institutions - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Invited foreign
experts will share their knowledge and skills with representatives
of state structures, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson)
of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.
She spoke at a seminar on "Practical aspects of protection of
the rights of persons of special categories within the framework of
international humanitarian law" held in Nakhchivan.
"Azerbaijan is well-known for upholding all international
rights, standards, and values. Unfortunately, there is no similar
regard for Azerbaijan notwithstanding the fact that one of the
countries most affected by mine terror is Azerbaijan," she
said.
"For almost thirty years, we have not been able to get
information about the fate of about 4,000 of our compatriots,
although we applied to all institutions. Among them are a
significant number of women and children. Mass graves were
discovered in the territories liberated from occupation, where
cases of torture over the found human remains were revealed. We
believe that organizing such conferences and seminars and holding
them in Nakhchivan is extremely important. Thanks to these
conferences, we get an opportunity to directly and immediately
convey our right voice to the public," Sabina Aliyeva said.
The Ombudswoman mentioned that, to date, international bodies
have received reports complying with 18 international standards.
Among them, two reports are on mine terror and missing persons.
"And we can say that the response satisfies us. Our next report
will be devoted to all mass graves discovered," she added.
Nakhchivan is hosting a seminar on "Practical aspects of
protecting the rights of special categories of persons within the
framework of international humanitarian law", organized jointly by
the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan and
the representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) in Azerbaijan.
