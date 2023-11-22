Uzbekistan, UAE Interest In Further Expanding Practical Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 22. Uzbekistan
and the UAE are interested in further expanding practical
cooperation, Trend reports.
This was mentioned during a meeting between President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and a UAE team led by Minister of Cabinet
Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.
Current bilateral concerns were discussed during the
conversation. The high dynamics of growth of diverse Uzbek-Emirati
ties were recognized with satisfaction.
The volume of commercial turnover and the number of joint
ventures and projects have been steadily increasing.
Simultaneously, cooperative activities, such as building digital
government, are being effectively implemented within the framework
of the chosen "road map."
The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding
practical cooperation in the areas of effective management,
development of trade potential, modernization of urban
infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence and other
areas.
