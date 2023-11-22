Uzbekistan, UAE Interest In Further Expanding Practical Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 22. Uzbekistan and the UAE are interested in further expanding practical cooperation, Trend reports.

This was mentioned during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and a UAE team led by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.

Current bilateral concerns were discussed during the conversation. The high dynamics of growth of diverse Uzbek-Emirati ties were recognized with satisfaction.

The volume of commercial turnover and the number of joint ventures and projects have been steadily increasing.

Simultaneously, cooperative activities, such as building digital government, are being effectively implemented within the framework of the chosen "road map."

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding practical cooperation in the areas of effective management, development of trade potential, modernization of urban infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence and other areas.