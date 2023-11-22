Zelensky Hears Reports On Battlefield Situation, Intelligence On Russia's Plans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a daily conference call to hear reports on the battlefield situation, the aftermath of shelling of civilian infrastructure in Kherson, Beryslav and Nikopol, as well as intelligence on international events and Russia's plans.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A daily conference call. Daily reports on the arrival of ammunition, hardware, equipment, distribution between brigades. A summary of the situation on the battlefield. Bad weather, difficult defense in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk and Avdiivka sectors. Offensive actions in the south," Zelensky wrote.

He also noted that he had heard information from intelligence about some international events, as well as the plans of the enemy. According to him, at this stage, the Russian army made convicts the main source of replenishment of losses on the battlefield.