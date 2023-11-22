U.S. Hands Over Eight Armored Cars To Investigators Of Ukraine's National Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Investigative units of the National Police of Ukraine have received armored cars from the U.S. government as part of an international technical assistance project to document Russian war crimes.

That's according to the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv hosted the transfer of equipment to Ukrainian police officers from the U.S. government as part of an international technical assistance project to strengthen the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine in the fight against Russia's invasion and the protection of the civilian population," the statement reads.

Investigators of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions received eight Toyota Hilux pickup BR6 armored vehicles.

The employees of the investigative units of these regions record Russian war crimes and collect evidence under nonstop shelling. Therefore, the transferred vehicles will significantly increase the safety of police officers during investigative actions.

First Deputy Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze thanked the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the U.S. government for the assistance provided.

"This is modern equipment that brings our victory closer. The armored cars received will not only help the police officers perform their duties, but will also protect the personnel. During the full-scale war, unfortunately, we have losses among our fellow police officers, and many of them were injured," Tsutskiridze said.

