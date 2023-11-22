Foreign Policy Specialist Condemns Anti-Azerbaijani Remarks By USAID Head

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brenda Shaffer, a lecturer at the US Naval Postgraduate School
and foreign policy specialist, sharply condemned the
anti-Azerbaijani remarks voiced by Samantha Power, head of the US
Agency for International Development (USAID), Azernews reports.
"Have you also spoken to the 12,000 soldiers from Armenia and
their families (another 20,000) who were living in Garabagh? They
were probably happy to go home," Shaffer wrote on her X page in
response to the USAID head's post about her meeting with so-called
"displaced" Armenians who left Garabagh.
Meanwhile, Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani
president and head of the foreign policy department of the
presidential administration, said earlier that USAID's work in
Azerbaijan no longer has a place.
"During the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by
Armenia, when millions more Azerbaijanis were subjected to
notorious and bloody ethnic cleansing, the US stood on the side of
the aggressor state, Armenia. Today, the same policy continues in
the same form and manifestation," he said.
As the permanent representative of the United States in the UN
Security Council, Samata Power has never dared to raise the issue
of the deplorable situation of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs and
demand the implementation of UNSC resolutions.
