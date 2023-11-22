Ombudswoman: We Find Facts Of Torture On Human Remains Found There

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Invited foreign experts will share their knowledge and skills
with representatives of state institutions here," Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina
Aliyeva noted, Azernews reports.
It is known that Azerbaijan respects and honours all
international laws, norms, and principles. Unfortunately, we do not
see such respect for Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan is one of the
countries that suffers most from mine terrorism," the Ombudswoman
noted
"Although we have applied to all institutions for almost thirty
years, we have never managed to get information about the fate of
nearly 4,000 of our compatriots. There are many women and children
among them. Mass graves have been discovered in our liberated
territories.
"We find facts of torture in the human remains found there. We
believe that it is very important to organise such conferences and
seminars and to hold them in Nakhchivan. Thanks to these
conferences, we get an opportunity to directly and directly deliver
our legitimate word," Sabina Aliyeva said.
The Ombudsman added that so far, the institution has submitted
reports to international institutions and courts that meet 18
international criteria. Two of them are reports on mines and
missing persons.
"We can say that the response satisfies us. Of course, these are
things that require a long-term perspective. Our next report will
focus on mass graves that are frequently encountered."
