KRUT LED Brings The Energy

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Greenville, South Carolina Nov 22, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Krut LED has taken a major step in the revolution aimed at replacing the age-old lighting systems with modern lighting systems known for their energy efficiency by introducing Havells 'Adore' LED bulbs to consumers in the USA.

The terms 'modern lighting systems' and 'LED lighting systems' have become synonymous in various contexts. LED lighting is newer than other types of artificial lighting sources. It has taken the world by storm ever since it came into existence, owing to a multitude of benefits associated with it. From a small light bulb to a large high bay light and from an automotive lighting fixture to a decorative lighting fixture, numerous types of lighting applications involve the use of LED technology.

Established with a mission to lead the way in the adaptation of LED lighting, Krut LED has charted its path to success by designing and providing exemplary LED lighting products. The company offers an impressive range of products for general and special lighting applications in commercial and industrial environments.

In its continuous efforts to illuminate spaces in a transformative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective manner, Krut LED has joined hands with Havells, an exceptional electrical equipment company. Two equally important objectives propelled the prominent USA LED lighting manufacturer to make this move. The first objective is to offer cutting-edge LED luminaires to the end users, and the second objective is to bring Made in India products to the US market. With its origins in India, Havells has built a global reputation in lighting and many other sectors.

Hence, the decision to launch the Havells energy efficient LED bulbs will benefit millions of people across the United States of America. The 'Adore' LED bulb from Havells adheres to the energy efficient standards prescribed in one of the two new rules adopted by DOE under the Biden administration in the year 2022.

Revolving around light bulbs, these two rules were formulated and implemented to reduce utility bills and carbon emissions significantly. The US government has been making attempts to enact rules for encouraging the use of energy-efficient lighting products for years. After several setbacks, rollbacks, and discussions, DOE or the Department of Energy finally announced two critical rules.

While the first rule involves the energy efficiency standard set for the bulbs, the second rule involves the types of bulbs covered under the first rule. As per the first rule, the light bulbs used in households, business premises, and other spaces should produce at least 45 lumens per watt.

As per the second rule, the energy efficiency standard applies to pear-shaped A-type bulbs, globe-shaped bulbs, candle-shaped bulbs used in wall fixtures and other decorative light fixtures, reflector bulbs used in recessed and track lighting fixtures, and other common types of light bulbs.

With a lumen efficacy above 85 lumens per watt, the Havells 'Adore' LED bulb exceeds the energy efficiency standard set by DOE. Consumers can choose from 9W, 11W, and 15W wattage options. The 9-wattage bulb generates a lumen efficacy of 89 lumens per watt. Bulbs with 11-wattage bulb and 15-wattage bulb options generate a lumen efficacy of 100 lumens per watt. Each wattage option comes with three different color temperature variants. These color temperature variants are 3K, 4K, and 5K.

So, whether an end user needs a yellowish color light to create a relaxing, cozy, and inviting atmosphere or a pure white color light to create an energizing atmosphere, Havells and Krut LED have the right lighting product to meet their needs in the form of the energy saver Havells 'Adore' LED bulb.

The wonderful attributes of the Havells LED bulb are not limited to energy efficiency and color temperature options. With a lifespan of 12000 hours and a sturdy body, the bulb is long-lasting. The ETL and FCC certification combined with a warranty of two years gives peace of mind to the consumers.

The bulb adheres to UL 1993 and is compatible with the E26 light bulb holder. With a wide beam angle for even illumination and no warm-up time, the Havells bulb is easy to install. As it does not contain toxic elements like mercury, the disposal becomes a smooth affair. Thus, it would not be an overstatement to say that the Havells 'Adore' LED bulb is undoubtedly one of the best LED bulbs for indoor lighting in a variety of environments.

Summary

Krut LED is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of commercial and industrial lighting fixtures and accessories. They have built a fantastic rapport with distributors, retailers, electrical contractors, and other stakeholders. The company works in tandem with them to achieve fast turnaround time and deliver utmost customer satisfaction all year round. Krut LED has also taken the support of SignLights LED, its sister company, as well to streamline the process of launching and selling the Havells bulbs in the US market.

Contact Number: +1-864-401-8156

Address: 111, Preamble Ct., Anderson, South Carolina 29621, USA

Website:

Havells 'Adore' LED Bulb: