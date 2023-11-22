-->


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives New Arab, Foreign Diplomats


11/22/2023 7:13:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the new Ambassador of Hungary to Kuwait Andras Szabo.
His Highness the Crown Prince met the new ambassador of Bosnia Herzegovina Nusret Tsharsha, new ambassador of Jordan Sinan Al-Majali, and Ambassador of Nepal Ghana Shyam Lamsal.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received new ambassador of Republic of Ghana Mohammad Habib Idris and Ambassador of Greece to Kuwait Ioannis Plotas.
Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end)
