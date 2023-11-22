Kuwait's 46Th International Book Fair Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and President of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letter (NCCAL) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi opened on Wednesday Kuwait's 46th International Book Fair.

In a press statement, Al-Mutairi affirmed that the huge international participation, including 29 countries, 18 Arab and 11 foreign ones, with 486 publishing houses, reflects Kuwait's prestigious cultural status.

Al-Mutairi added, the book fair, held under the patronages of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of NCCAL, which is a reflection of Kuwait's deep and authentic cultural interest.

He also added that culture and literature in Kuwait receives great attention and support from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Al-Mutairi praised the Kuwaiti poet Fahad Al-Asker by honoring him as the book fair's cultural figure and Dr. Saad Al-Bazaei as the book fair's figure for his cultural and literary contribution that influenced the cultural field. (end)

