Kuwaiti Min.: Formulating Arab Water Security Policies, Cooperation Vital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Exchanging expertise, formulating policies, and boosting cooperation are all vital parts to boost Arab water security, said a Kuwaiti minister on Wednesday.

During the 15th Arab Water Ministerial Meeting, the fifth Arab Water conference in Riyadh, Kuwait's Minister of Water, Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ustad affirmed that his country would back decisions to bolster Arab cooperation within the domain of water security.

Finding the latest means and strategies to boost water security is important, said the minister to the conference focusing on the theme of sustainable development within this particular domain.

He indicated that the most important challenge facing the Arab region was the scarcity of water resources, a matter mentioned in a World Bank report.

According to the report, 2025 half the global population would be living in areas where water resources are lacking, indicated the Kuwaiti minister, adding that water for drinking and irrigation would be at three percent despite the earth having 71 percent of its surface covered in water.

He pointed out that demand for water was on the rise due to rapid population increase, which must push countries to invest heavily in establishing water desalinization stations.

Such stations, producing 683 million gallons of water per day, must boost their capacity to around one billion gallons per day by 2035.

The storage capacity for fresh water is currently at 4.6 million imperial gallons, stated the minister who predicted that the umber would jump by an annual increase of three percent in the upcoming years. (end)

