Kuwait Parliament Speaker Receives Deputy PM, Cabinet Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received on Wednesday the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Ahmad Al-Kandari. (end)
ha
MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107470965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.