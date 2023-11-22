US Justice Department declares seizure of almost USD9M of cryptocurrency Tether

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US Justice Department declared the seizure of nearly USD9 million worth of Tether, a cryptocurrency that is pegged one-to-one with the US dollar.



The confiscated funds were identified through tracing cryptocurrency addresses reportedly linked to an organization engaged in perpetrating romance scams and cryptocurrency confidence schemes, commonly referred to as "pig butchering." The scheme is said to have victimized over 70 individuals. This information was disclosed in a statement by the US Justice Department.



"These scammers prey on ordinary investors by creating websites that tell victims their investments are working to make them money. The truth is that these international criminal actors are simply stealing cryptocurrency and leaving victims with nothing," Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri from the agency's Criminal Division made this announcement.



The agency highlighted that criminal actors orchestrated efforts to target victims, employing deceptive tactics to persuade them into making cryptocurrency deposits. They falsely portrayed these transactions as investments with reputable firms and cryptocurrency exchanges. However, the investigation revealed that these purported entities were, in fact, nonexistent trading platforms.



As of Tuesday, Tether's market volume exceeded USD 44.7 billion, securing the third position in terms of market capitalization among cryptocurrencies, following Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to data sourced from the digital asset price-tracking website, CoinMarketCap.

