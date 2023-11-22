Moscow claims Russia-China trade will achieve USD300 billion

(MENAFN) The flourishing trade partnership between Russia and China is poised to reach unprecedented heights, with the volume of bilateral trade anticipated to soar to USD300 billion by the end of this decade, according to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov. Addressing a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission in Beijing, Belousov emphasized the enduring strength of the economic ties between the two nations, highlighting the expanding scope of investment opportunities.



In his remarks, Belousov revealed that the momentum of trade between Russia and China has seen a remarkable 33 percent increase since the beginning of 2023. Notable progress has been observed across various sectors, including metallurgical products, chemicals, food, equipment, and vehicles. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that the bilateral trade turnover, set to exceed the USD200 billion target for this year, will contribute to achieving the USD300 billion goal earlier than initially projected.



Chinese customs data supports this positive trajectory, indicating a substantial 29.5 percent increase in trade turnover between Russia and China during the first three quarters of 2023, reaching nearly USD176.4 billion. This impressive growth is indicative of the robust economic relationship that has developed between the two nations.



The surge in Russian-Chinese trade gains significance against the backdrop of Western sanctions imposed on Russia and ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China. Russia, in particular, has been a key supplier of energy products, including oil and gas, as well as refined goods, agri-food, and industrial products to China. In return, China has been exporting a diverse range of products, spanning food, equipment, mobile phones, electronics, engineering goods, automobiles, furniture, toys, textiles, clothing, and footwear.



As Russia and China continue to navigate a complex global economic landscape, their strengthened economic cooperation stands out as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of their trade relations. The anticipated USD300 billion milestone reflects not only the depth of their economic integration but also the strategic significance of their partnership in a rapidly evolving international trade environment.



